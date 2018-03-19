Jim Carrey stirs controversy with unflattering portrait of Sanders
In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, actor Jim Carrey poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond' at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 8:29AM EDT
Canadian-born actor and comedian Jim Carrey is being criticized on Twitter for a portrait he painted.
Carrey tweeted a painting believed to be of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”
Some Twitter users are complaining the portrait is unflattering while others are criticizing Carey's use of “Christian.”
This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018
