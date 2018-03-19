

The Associated Press





Canadian-born actor and comedian Jim Carrey is being criticized on Twitter for a portrait he painted.

Carrey tweeted a painting believed to be of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Some Twitter users are complaining the portrait is unflattering while others are criticizing Carey's use of “Christian.”