Jimmy Kimmel blames Trump, Congress for Florida school shooting
FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night son from a week off for the boy's heart surgery. He was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night, Dec. 11, as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve childrenâ€™s health coverage, a cause he has championed since son Billy was born with a heart defect in April. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 4:17PM EST
PARKLAND, Fla. -- Jimmy Kimmel opened his late night show by replaying clips from President Donald Trump's statement about the killings of 17 people by a teenager with an AR-15 assault weapon at a Florida high school -- including the part where Trump said "no parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning."
Kimmel said he agrees, "and here's what you do to fix that: Tell your buddies in Congress, tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities, that what we need are laws, real laws, that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids. Go on TV and tell them to do that!" he said to strong applause.
Kimmel called on Trump to "force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets from the NRA to do something, now. Not later, now. And don't you dare let them say it's too soon to be talking about it."
Kimmel urged people to go to the gun safety group Everytown.org for information on how to write and call their representatives, "and if they don't listen, vote them out of office."
