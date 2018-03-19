Judge moves Cosby jury selection to April 2, nixes big delay
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP / Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 5:03PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- A judge is pushing back the start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial just a few days after rejecting his lawyers' demands for a three-month delay.
Judge Steven O'Neill on Monday moved the start of jury selection to April 2 from March 29. He scheduled hearings March 29 and 30 to resolve pretrial issues.
Cosby's lawyers were pressing for a longer delay after O'Neill ruled last week that up to five additional accusers could testify. They argued they needed more time to investigate the women's allegations and work up a defence.
Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Cosby's first trial last year ended in a hung jury.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has.
More Celebrity News
- Judge moves Cosby jury selection to April 2, nixes big delay
- 'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for New York Governor
- Jim Carrey stirs controversy with unflattering portrait of Sanders
- Canadian standup comedian Mike MacDonald dies from heart complications at 62
- Spokeswoman: Damon not fleeing to Australia because of Trump