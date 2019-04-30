Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire' for next season
Actor Jussie Smollett gestures as he leaves Cook County Court after his charges were dropped Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. Prosecutors on Tuesday abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett, defense attorneys said, apparently abandoning the case barely five weeks after the "Empire" actor was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:41PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Fox Entertainment says Jussie Smollett will not return to "Empire" in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.
The studio released a statement Tuesday saying "there are no plans for Smollett's character of Jamal to return to 'Empire."' No reason was given.
Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the show had been renewed for a sixth season.
Chicago police allege Smollett paid two brothers to help him stage a January attack in which he said two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical substance and put a rope around his neck.
Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains the attack wasn't staged. He was arrested, but prosecutors later dropped the charges .
"Empire" films each episode in Chicago.
