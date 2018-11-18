Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage on Instagram
In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 7:38PM EST
NEW YORK - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confirming their long rumoured marriage. On Instagram, at least.
The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”
Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”
The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Bieber also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.
Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Bieber released his last album, “Purpose,” in 2015.
Bieber's manager didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
More Celebrity News
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage on Instagram
- Diddy mourns Kim Porter, says they were 'more than soul mates'
- Hailey Baldwin changes last name to Bieber on Instagram
- Justin Bieber, ex-neighbour settle long-running egging lawsuit
- Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works