Kanye West says he's dropping politics in tweet
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 3:02PM EDT
CHICAGO - Hip-hop megastar Kanye West told his Twitter followers that he was "distancing" himself from politics even as he sent a big check to boost a Democratic mayoral hopeful in his hometown of Chicago.
West tweeted this week that he realizes "I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in." That follows his Oval Office visit last month during which he dropped the F-word while talking with President Donald Trump.
State campaign records show West gave $126,460 to Amara Enyia's mayoral campaign, a week after he donated $73,540 and appeared with her for a sidewalk news conference on Chicago's South Side. He didn't speak and left after about five minutes.
Other Democrats have questioned Enyia for accepting money from a high-profile Trump supporter. But she's said she appreciates West's backing.
