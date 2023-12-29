Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary
Comedian Kathy Griffin poses for a picture in Toronto, Tuesday May 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2023 4:01PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comedian Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from longtime partner Randy Bick just shy of the couple's fourth wedding anniversary.
Los Angeles Superior Court records show Griffin filed for divorce Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences.
The pair dated for several years before marrying on New Year's Day 2020. They have no children together, and Griffin's filing says a prenuptial agreement dictates how their assets should be divided.
Griffin, 63, was a star of the NBC series “Suddenly Susan” and poked fun at her celebrity on “My Life on the D-List.”
Bick has worked as a marketing executive and began dating Griffin in 2011.
Griffin was previously married. She accused her former husband of stealing from her on “Larry King Live” in 2006, and says she put their troubles into her act.
The filing was first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.
Share:
More Celebrity News
- Kathy Griffin files for divorce ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary
- Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son
- Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
- Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released
- Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies
Top Entertainment News
- CBC to skip New Year's Eve broadcast special due to 'financial pressures'
- St-Onge wants CBC role redefined before next election, possible change of government
- Toronto-based program for Black filmmakers nurtures young creatives
- George Stroumboulopoulos, NYT journalist, dairy CEO among 78 named to Order of Canada
- Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86