

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kathy Griffin says she didn't hesitate to wake up early for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's walk down the aisle over the weekend.

But the star-gazing comedian felt like the glitzy ceremony was a bit of a letdown.

"I actually thought there would be more celebrities," Griffin confessed on Tuesday.

The guest list for the lavish wedding included A-listers such as Victoria and David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams. Although Griffin says she was pleased by the famous faces she saw, the noble festivities could've been stacked with more big names.

In particular, she loved seeing George Clooney and his wife Amal dressed in their best. Then there was talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

"When I saw my Oprah, I just wanted her to go, 'I'm at the royyyal wedding,"' she said, imitating the host's famous cadence.