Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a girl
Khloe Kardashian participates in the panel for "Kocktails with Khloe" at the FYI 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.on Jan. 6, 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 5:13PM EDT
NEW YORK - Khloe Kardashian is finally a mother after giving birth to a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.
The Cavaliers said Thursday they have excused Thompson from practice for the birth of his daughter. Kardashian's representatives have not commented on the birth, which was first reported by TMZ.
The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson about the video.
It is Thompson's second child and the first for Kardashian.
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.
