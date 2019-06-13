Kim Kardashian back at White House to talk criminal justice
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, right, sit with Kim Kardashian, who is among the celebrities who have advocated for criminal justice reform, as they listen to President Donald Trump speak about second chance hiring in the East Room of the White House, Thursday June 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:58PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:10PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Reality star and activist Kim Kardashian West has returned to the White House to speak at an event promoting efforts to help those leaving prison return to the workforce.
Kardashian West, who has been advocating for criminal justice reform issues, tweeted a video of herself en route to the event Thursday afternoon.
“I am heading to the White House to speak at the second chance hiring and reentry event,” she said, adding in another tweet that she was “honoured to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home.”
Kardashian West has been to the White House several times to discuss criminal justice reform issues and successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving life without parole for drug offences.
White House officials have been working to make sure that prisoners released early because of the passage of the First Step Act have the tools and jobs they need to successfully adjust to life outside prison.
More than 1,000 federal inmates have had their sentences reduced because of the legislation, according to a recent report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
