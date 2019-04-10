Kim Kardashian West apprenticing with law firm
In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 3:55PM EDT
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian West, a lawyer?
The reality star, makeup mogul and criminal justice reformer told Vogue she's apprenticing with a San Francisco law firm, inspired by her successful effort to free Alice Marie Johnson (Johnson was granted clemency by President Donald Trump after spending years in prison for drug trafficking).
Turns out that in four U.S. states, California included, one doesn't need to attend law school to take the bar exam.
She's working with CNN commentator, activist and attorney Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of a criminal justice reform group called .cut50, to complete her studies, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.
What's the hardest part? Torts, said the daughter of the late O.J. Simpson defence attorney Robert Kardashian. She said torts is the most confusing, contract law the most boring and criminal law, "I can do in my sleep."
