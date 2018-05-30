Kim Kardashian West en route to White House
In this April 15, 2015, file photo, Kim Kardashian attends a photocall to launch hair products in Paris. (AP /Jacques Brinon)
Anthony McCartney And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:33PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is en route to the White House to advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother serving a life sentence in prison.
That's according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Kardashian West has urged the president to pardon 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence.
She's been in touch with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. He oversees the administration's push to overhaul the nation's prison system.
It's unclear whether Kardashian West will meet with President Donald Trump, but the president often invites visitors into the Oval Office.
She tweeted Wednesday, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."
