Kim Kardashian West faces backlash over 'Kimono' shapewear
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:51PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West has received backlash on social media from people who object to what they say is appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.
The reality star, makeup mogul and budding lawyer announced the line, Kimono Solutionwear, on Tuesday. The line will come in a range of sizes and colors she showed off on Instagram.
Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.
There was no word on when the line would go on sale. West said it’s “coming soon.” An email request for comment to West’s spokeswoman was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The kimono has evolved to a style of formal dress worn for special occasions, including weddings, funerals and tea ceremonies.
More Celebrity News
- Kim Kardashian West faces backlash over 'Kimono' shapewear
- Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl
- Judge orders special prosecutor to examine Jussie Smollett probe
- On Twitter, O.J. Simpson says he's got a 'little gettin' even to do'
- Kim Kardashian back at White House to talk criminal justice
Top Entertainment News
- Prosecutors hand over alleged R. Kelly sex tape to defence
- Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
- Bryan Adams, Bob Ezrin dismayed by loss of work in 'nightmare' Universal fire
- Cuba Gooding Jr. due in court as lawyer seeks groping case dismissal
- Police release more than 1,000 files from Smollett probe