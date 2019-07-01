Kim Kardashian West finds solution to Kimono backlash
In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 4:57PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.
The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.
The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.
West tweeted Monday that her "brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core."
She wrote "after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon."
Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.
More Celebrity News
- Kim Kardashian West finds solution to Kimono backlash
- Kiefer Sutherland says he wishes tweet to Doug Ford didn't blow up
- Witness says 'snitching' talk preceded Nipsey Hussle killing
- Kim Kardashian West faces backlash over 'Kimono' shapewear
- Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl
Top Entertainment News
- Kaley Cuoco takes a dramatic turn after 'Big Bang Theory'
- 'Toy Story 4' tops box office for second straight weekend
- Massive crowd watches Rolling Stones - perhaps for last time in Canada
- Rolling Stones to play for estimated 70,000 fans in Oro-Medonte
- R. Kelly's lawyers ask judge to dismiss sex abuse lawsuit