

Marianne Garvey, CNN





(CNN) -- Before their courthouse marriage in Santa Barbara and their big Italian wedding celebration, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. Kardashian says she doesn't remember much of it.

On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kardashian laughs when her friend Simon Huck brings up the Vegas wedding.

"But I blacked out! I actually don't remember, though!" she says.

Later in the episode, she explains, "I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me, walking down the aisle. I just didn't remember. I didn't remember I had a bouquet."

Good thing she had a video, in which she tells Huck, "I'm like slurring, if you can't hear."

When an Elvis impersonator who married the duo mistakenly called her by her sister Khloe's name, she fell over.

Kardashian laughs, "I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we, like, couldn't get up."

She says she drank so much tequila she "did throw up after."

"I took my top off and unbuttoned my pants, and I had to, like, walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab," she jokes.