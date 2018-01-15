Liam Neeson: 'Bit of a witch hunt' over sex allegations in entertainment industry
Liam Neeson attends the premiere of "The Commuter" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 9:48AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 10:03AM EST
LONDON - Actor Liam Neeson says the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal has sparked “a bit of a witch hunt.”
Asked about the issue on the Irish broadcaster RTE, Neeson said: “There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program.”
He referred to U.S. radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour.” Neeson said that wasn't the same as the “other Harvey Weinstein stuff.” Neeson also said he was “on the fence” regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Dustin Hoffman.
But the 65-year-old “Taken” star also said in Friday's Late Late Show that the “#MeToo” movement taking place “across every industry (is) healthy.”
