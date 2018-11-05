Mac Miller died of accidental overdose due to drugs and alcohol, autopsy finds
In this July 13, 2013, file photo, Rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour at Festival Pier in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 12:07PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 12:08PM EST
LOS ANGELES - A coroner has ruled rapper Mac Miller's death an accidental overdose due to a combination of drugs and alcohol.
A Los Angeles County coroner's report released Monday named the 26-year-old Miller's cause of death as "mixed toxicity," saying cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid fentanyl were found in his system.
Paramedics found Miller unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 and declared him dead soon after. An autopsy was performed Sept. 10.
The Pittsburgh native was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.
His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.
Performers at a tribute concert for him last week included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.
