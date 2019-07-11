Man arrested in UK after climbing Buckingham Palace gates
In this Saturday, June 8, 2019 file photo, Red Arrows planes fly over Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:15PM EDT
London police have arrested a man who climbed the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.
The Metropolitan Police Service says the 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing early Wednesday by members of its royalty protection unit.
The police department said he was released from custody Thursday while the investigation continues.
Palace officials declined to say whether the queen was told about the incident.
Police say the intruder wasn't carrying a weapon and his alleged actions weren't seen as related to any extremist threat.
The suspect hasn't been charged or identified.
