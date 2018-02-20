Man convicted of stealing John Legend's bag at JFK Airport
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:35PM EST
NEW YORK -- A 64-year-old man has been convicted of stealing Grammy winner John Legend's Louis Vuitton bag containing $25,000 Cartier cufflinks from an airport luggage cart in New York.
District Attorney Richard Brown said Agustin Hilario was convicted on Tuesday of criminal possession of stolen property. He's accused of swiping the bag last March when it was momentarily left unattended on a luggage cart at Kennedy Airport. Hilario was identified through surveillance camera footage.
Legend is a singer, songwriter, musician and actor who co-starred in the film "La La Land."
Prosecutors say Legend's possessions, including the $25,000 panther-head cufflinks, were returned to him.
Legend testified in court the cufflinks were given to him by his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.
A message left with Hilario's attorney wasn't immediately returned.
