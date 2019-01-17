Man sentenced in fatal stabbing of Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter
In this July 14, 2008 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman and step-granddaughter E'Dena Hines attend the world premiere of "The Dark Knight" in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:24PM EST
NEW YORK - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of actor Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter in New York City.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Lamar Davenport stabbed his girlfriend E'Dena Hines multiple times in August 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Davenport issued an apology during his sentencing hearing Thursday, and said, “I don't remember what happened.”
Davenport was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May.
Hines was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the movie “5 Flights Up” along with Freeman and Diane Keaton.
Freeman said in a statement after her death that “the world will never know her artistry and talent.”
