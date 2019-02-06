Man who broke into Taylor Swift's home gets 6 months in jail
Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 2:55PM EST
NEW YORK - A man who broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap has been sentenced to six month in jail.
The New York Post's Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.
The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years' probation. He must also complete a mental-health program.
Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.
Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney
- Play based on 'Room,' musical smash 'Hamilton' to hit Mirvish theatres
- Australian politician wants to bar R. Kelly from performing there
- Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal
- 'Modern Family' to end next year after 11 seasons