Mariah Carey battles bipolar disorder, no longer in denial
In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 10:21AM EDT
NEW YORK - Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.
In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.
The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and isolation and feared someone would expose her.
Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability.
Carey says she's taking medication that's not making her feel too tired or sluggish.
Carey says, “I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music.”
