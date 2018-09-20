Meghan Markle's mom joins royals at UK fundraiser for Grenfell Tower victims
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, centre, talks to her mother Doria Ragland, with Prince Harry at centre right, as they attend a reception for the cookbook "Together", at Kensington Palace, in London, Thursday Sept. 20, 2018. The cookbook is being launched with an aim of raising money for victims of the Grenfell fire. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:24AM EDT
LONDON - Meghan Markle was joined by her mother Thursday to launch a cookbook aimed at raising money for the victims of London's Grenfell Tower fire.
Markle, who married Prince Harry and is now the Duchess of Sussex, hosted the reception at Kensington Palace beside her mother, Doria Ragland, to support the cookbook titled “Together.”
The book celebrates the power of cooking to strengthen communities and bring people together.
Harry also attended the event. The book was inspired by a visit by the former American actress to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, which could only open a few days a week for lack of funds.
The cookbook features recipes from women in the community who prepare food to help and heal. The dishes include coconut chicken curry, aubergine masala, caramelized plum upside-down cake and spiced mint tea.
The 2017 Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people and prompted nationwide calls for tightening building codes and increasing firefighting capabilities for large apartment blocks.
