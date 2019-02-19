Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumoured baby shower
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:50PM EST
NEW YORK -- Meghan Markle has been spotted at several swanky venues in New York City, cradling her baby bump as she visited friends for what is rumoured to be a baby shower.
The 37-year-old pregnant Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, was seen Tuesday entering The Mark hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side, at a restaurant on the ground floor of The Met Breuer and at The Surrey Hotel.
Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.
Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan's former TV show "Suits," was spotted at one of the gatherings.
Meghan and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in October.
