Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled beside Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds
Wax figures depicting Meghan Markle, left, and Britain's Prince Harry appear at an unveiling of the Royal Palace Experience exhibit at Madame Tussauds New York on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in New York. The couple will wed on May 19. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 2:56PM EDT
LONDON - Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.
The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple's engagement announcement. The waxwork will be placed beside one of Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.
The waxworks will first be displayed to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18.
The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding -- but only for one day.
Madame Tussauds London's sister attraction in New York is planning to reveal its Meghan figure on Wednesday.
More Celebrity News
- Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled beside Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds
- 76ers billionaire owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill
- Katy Perry sends Taylor Swift an olive branch ahead of tour
- Judge orders Jay-Z to face SEC questions in financial probe
- Neil Patrick Harris salutes Canada with national anthem atop B.C. mountain
Top Entertainment News
- Smashing Pumpkins extend reunion tour with run of Canadian dates
- $325K Iron Man suit goes missing from L.A. storage facility
- Filmmaker Roman Polanski calls MeToo 'collective hysteria'
- 'This is America' lauded for uncomfortable glimpse into black suffering
- Markle had a Hollywood-but-humble youth before royalty rang