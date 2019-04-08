Memorial for Nipsey Hussle to be held at Staples Centre
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 7:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 7:04PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The website for the 21,000-seat downtown arena says free tickets will become available at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the event that organizers are calling Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life.
The memorial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.
Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two and a hip-hop artist as beloved for his work in his community as his music, was fatally shot March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.
Two days later, police arrested Eric R. Holder Jr. in the killing and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with murder. Holder has pleaded not guilty.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Huffman, 12 other parents to plead guilty in college scheme
- Celine Dion adds more Toronto, Montreal shows to tour
- Fleetwood Mac postpones four Canadian tour dates as Stevie Nicks battles flu
- TV actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in group's sex-trafficking case
- Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special 'Homecoming'