Michelle Obama's memoir sells more than 700,000 copies
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" event at the Forum on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Hillel Italie, The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 3:02PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 16, 2018 3:03PM EST
NEW YORK -- First day sales for Michelle Obama's "Becoming" topped 725,000 copies, making it one of the year's biggest debuts.
Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Friday that the figures include sales and pre-orders for the former first lady's memoir include hardcover, audio and e-books editions for the United States and Canada. "Becoming" was released on Tuesday, the same day Mrs. Obama launched a national book tour. Crown also announced that it had raised the book's print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million.
"Becoming" had the biggest opening of any books in 2018 by Crown's parent company, Penguin Random House.
At least one other book this year, from Simon & Schuster, did start higher: Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" sold around 900,000 copies after one day.
