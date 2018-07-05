No case for 'Jersey Shore' star's ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas
In this Thursday, March 29, 2018 file photo, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 6:14PM EDT
LAS VEGAS - Prosecutors in Las Vegas have decided the 31-year-old ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” TV show star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face a misdemeanour charge in a scuffle between the two 11 days ago.
Jennifer Harley's attorney, Michael Cristalli, and the Clark County district attorney's office said Thursday there was insufficient evidence to charge Harley with domestic battery in the June 24 incident.
Police responding to a report of a man trying to pull a woman from a damaged vehicle had said that officers found Ortiz-Magro bleeding and determined that Harley had injured him.
The case was handled as a domestic battery because the two are the parents of a young daughter together.
