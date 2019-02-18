No plan for Jussie Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 2:52PM EST
CHICAGO -- Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett say there are no plans for him to meet with Chicago detectives Monday for a follow-up interview about his reported assault.
Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett's lawyers. She says in an emailed statement that his lawyers "will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf."
Smollett reported last month that he was physically attacked by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs. He said they also yelled he was in "MAGA Country," an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.
Police said Saturday that the investigation had "shifted" after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Police say they've requested a follow-up interview with Smollett.
Smollett's lawyers say the actor feels "victimized" by reports that he played a role in the assault.
More Celebrity News
- No plan for Jussie Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
- Russell Peters helps take down alleged jewelry thief in New York City
- Halifax-born Ellen Page says she feels responsibility to spotlight efforts of N.S. activists
- Seven women claim singer Ryan Adams was inappropriate: report
- Cosby 'will never have remorse' for sexual encounter that put him behind bars