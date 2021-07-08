Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 8, 2021 5:06PM EDT
PARIS (AP) - American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor's office.
NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor's office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital's most elite avenues.
The prosecutor's office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.
Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.
Share:
More Celebrity News
- Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
- Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
- 'The Voice' stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma
- R. Kelly's lawyer wants trial delayed due to jail quarantine
- Kate Middleton self-isolating after contact with COVID-19 positive person
Top Entertainment News
- Lawyers granted slight delay in opening of R. Kelly trial
- New documentary gives Bush administration's view of 9/11 attacks
- Queen Elizabeth II visits set of TV soap 'Coronation Street'
- Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
- AGO set to reopen this month with exhibition of pop-art icon Andy Warhol