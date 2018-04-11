Patriots owner calls for reform after Meek Mill prison visit
In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 8:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 8:47PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is calling for reform of the criminal justice system after visiting rapper Meek Mill in a Pennsylvania prison.
Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin visited the Philadelphia-born rapper on Tuesday.
Kraft said Mill's incarceration makes it clear that "we have to do something with criminal justice reform." Rubin said he believes Mill will be released soon.
Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is fighting for release while appealing a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation.
A judge said his drug use, arrests and other issues while under supervision merited the jail time. Mill's lawyers accuse her of a "personal vendetta."
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also visited Mill Wednesday for an hour at Rubin's invitation, according to a representative.
