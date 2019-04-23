Prosecutor threatened after Smollett charges dropped
In this Feb. 22, 2019, file photo, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx speaks at a news conference, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 8:29AM EDT
CHICAGO - The Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the Jussie Smollett case has received death threats in the wake of the dismissal of charges against the “Empire” actor.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports chief of staff to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx confirmed Monday the prosecutor's “physical safety” has been threatened in the wake of the Smollett case. Jennifer Ballard Croft said a number of the threats “contained racially-charged language.”
Ballard Croft says the threats came in the form of emails and calls but declined to provide additional details.
Smollett was charged with lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Charges were dropped last month.
Ballard Croft said some people have voiced displeasure about the outcome, while others have been threatening and forwarded for investigation.
More Celebrity News
- Prosecutor threatened after Smollett charges dropped
- 'I'm feeling good': Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy
- Bill Cosby's insurer settles LA accuser's suit before deposition
- Mia Farrow pursues anti-hunger work in South Sudan visit
- Amber Heard asks judge to dismiss defamation suit filed by ex Johnny Depp
Top Entertainment News
- 'Young and the Restless' honours Kristoff St. John, his work
- Michelle Branch, Black Keys' Patrick Carney tie the knot
- Britain's Prince Louis a baby no more, turning 1 on Tuesday
- Canadian households with streaming TV expected to eclipse cable, satellite next year: report
- 'Game of Thrones' is ending, but will live on in merchandise