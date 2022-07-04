Rachel Brosnahan 'sick' over July 4 parade shooting in her hometown of Highland Park
Rachel Brosnahan, seen here in May, is speaking out about the mass shooting in her hometown on July 4. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)
Share:
Megan Thomas, CNN
Published Monday, July 4, 2022 10:57PM EDT
(CNN) -- Actress Rachel Brosnahan is expressing her grief over the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday that has left at least six people dead and dozens more injured.
Brosnahan, who was raised in the Chicago suburb, said in a statement she felt "sick" over news of the tragedy.
"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star wrote in a tweet. "I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words."
She shared a link to Everytown for Gun Safety in a subsequent tweet, writing "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough."
Singer Richard Marx, who also grew up in Highland Park, said he was "heartbroken."
"I'm actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there," Marx wrote in a tweet. "My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness."
Director and actor Ken Olin, who starred in the TV drama "Thirtysomething," also tweeted about the tragedy.
"My hometown. I went to this parade every year as a little boy," Olin tweeted. "My heart breaks for all the children in our country who will grow up afraid of celebrating with a mass of happy people."
Share:
More Celebrity News
- Rachel Brosnahan 'sick' over July 4 parade shooting in her hometown of Highland Park
- Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
- Ricky Martin's camp denies restraining order allegations
- Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico
- Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges
Top Entertainment News
- Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog eating contest
- 'Minions' set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut
- Drake joins Backstreet Boys concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto
- Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman
- Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords