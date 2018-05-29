Rape accuser had consensual relationship, Weinstein's lawyer says
Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual act. He was released on $1 million dollars bail. (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool)
Tom Hays, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:35PM EDT
NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the woman who has accused him of rape in his criminal case was in a decade-long consensual relationship with the film producer that continued after the alleged attack.
Attorney Benjamin Brafman made the remark after meeting behind closed doors with prosecutors and a New York judge Tuesday over defence concerns about whether Weinstein can get a fair trial.
Brafman didn't identify the woman by name. Neither have prosecutors.
The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults without their consent.
Brafman called the rape charges "absurd."
Weinstein was arrested Friday. He has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
