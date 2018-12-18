Romanian-Canadian singer Anca Pop dies after car plunges into Danube
In this 2015 photo provided by Roton Music Romania, Romanian-Canadian singer Anca Pop poses for a portrait in Bucharest, Romania.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian police say singer-songwriter Anca Pop has died after her car plunged into the River Danube. She was 34.
Emergency authorities identified her body after divers found her car late Monday in southwestern Romania. Police said Tuesday they were investigating the death of Pop, who had dual Romanian and Canadian citizenship.
Pop's style was a fusion of Balkan and mainstream pop. She had a big following in Japan.
She also collaborated with Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic, who has a big following in the region, on his Champagne for Gypsies album.
In 1987, Pop fled communist Romania with her family, crossing the Danube into then-Yugoslavia where they became political refugees. Months later, they emigrated to Canada.
After communism ended, she returned to Romania.
