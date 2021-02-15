Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during their visit to Canada House, in London. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan 'stepping back' as senior UK royals, will work to become financially independent, they announced Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.(Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP, file)
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 5:27PM EST
NEW YORK - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.
“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”
On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.
Share:
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Rapper Nicki Minaj's father dies in hit-and-run, police say
- 'Overjoyed': Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child
- 'The Bachelor' host stepping away after racial controversy
- Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children
- New doc to offer behind-the-scenes look at The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show