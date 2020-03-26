Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes among Canadian celebs in #PlanktheCurve video chain
Ryan Reynolds speaks in an Instagram video imploring people to help flatten the curve. (@vancityreynolds /Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:47AM EDT
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and several other Canadian stars are taking to social media to encourage Canadians to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Taking a cue from a video posted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reynolds posted a similar clip asking Canadians to stay at home, practise social distancing and wash their hands during the pandemic.
He then nominated “three great Canadians” to further spread the word in the #PlanktheCurve challenge, including comedy star Seth Rogen and singer Steven Page.
A wild-haired Rogen responded with a video from what he called his “bunker” where he joked he'd been storing all his hoarded toilet paper and Purell hand sanitizer.
Page also posted a clip of himself encouraging people to stay home.
Other Canadian celebrities who've participated in the video chain include actor Jay Baruchel, singer Shawn Mendes and comedian Brent Butt.
“I think in times of crisis we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds jested in his signature wit.
“They're the ones who are going to get us through this - right after health-care workers, of course; first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, they're great; childhood and imaginary friends - like 400 other types of people.”
Public health experts urging people to “flatten the curve” are referring to an epidemiological graph showing the daily number of new cases over time. They say every effort should be made to slow down the spread of the virus, to alleviate the strain on our health-care system.
“Look - stay at home, practise social distancing, wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing,” Reynolds said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.
