Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for talk
Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is in Montgomery to support Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate candidacy. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:47AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Sarah Palin says she was “duped.”
The former Republican vice-presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor wrote she and a daughter travelled across the country for what she thought was a legitimate interview. But she says Baron Cohen had “heavily disguised himself” as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair.
Palin says she sat through what she called a long interview full of “Hollywoodism's disrespect and sarcasm” before she walked out.
She is challenging Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.
Showtime has no comment. An email seeking comment from Baron Cohen has not been returned.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown
- Cineplex to add at least five more virtual-reality experience centres
- George Clooney released after motorcycle crash in Italy
- Justin Bieber confirms engagement to model Hailey Baldwin
- 'Scorpion' becomes Drake's eighth album to reach No. 1 on Billboard's chart