Scarlett Johansson's plans to play trans man spurs backlash
In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Scarlett Johansson arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 1:58PM EDT
NEW YORK - Scarlett Johansson's plans to portray a transgender man have sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles.
Earlier this week, Johansson was announced to star in the film “Rub & Tug,” about prostitution ringleader Dante “Tex” Gill,“ who has born Lois Jean Gill but who identified as a man. Since then, many transgender actors and advocates have criticized the production for Johansson's casting.
Johansson, who's also producing the film, further inflamed critics with a statement to the website Bustle, via her representative, that said criticism “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment.”
Tambor, Leto and Huffman are all cisgender actors who received acclaim for playing trans characters.
Representatives for Johansson didn't respond to messages for comment.
