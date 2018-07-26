

The Canadian Press





Vancouver commuters will soon hear the voice of a familiar funnyman on public transit telling them to keep their bags and dirty shoes off the seats.

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen volunteered to be the guest voice of Metro Vancouver's transit authority, after the transit provider ditched actor Morgan Freeman's voice amid controversy.

In a YouTube video posted by TransLink, Rogen says he will take any opportunity to enrich the lives of Canadians.

The Vancouver-born actor says he grew up taking public transportation and still does whenever he's in the city, especially on his regular trips to the Richmond night market from downtown.

In May, TransLink halted public announcements voiced by Freeman, following allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the Oscar winner.

TransLink says Rogen's distinctive voice and laugh will be heard on transit platforms, SkyTrains and buses across the region in the coming weeks and into the fall.

It says in the post that he will be tackling transit etiquette as well as "interesting tidbits" about the area and his relationship to Metro Vancouver.

In addition to his acting roles, Rogen and fellow Canadian Evan Goldberg co-wrote the films "Superbad," "Pineapple Express" and "This Is the End."