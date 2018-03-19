'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for New York Governor
In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Actress Cynthia Nixon poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'A Quiet Passion' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 5:01PM EDT
ALBANY, N.Y. - Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says she'll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September.
Her announcement Monday sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions.
In a video on Twitter, the public education advocate says "We want our government to work again."
Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the "anti-Trump party."
Nixon is a 51-year-old Manhattan mother of three and an ally of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently clashes with Cuomo on various issues.
The 60-year-old Cuomo was favoured 66 per cent to 19 per cent over Nixon in a recent Siena College poll.
