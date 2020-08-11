

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role - memoir writer.

Stone writes “I have learned to forgive the unforgivable.”

Her book, “The Beauty of Living Twice” comes out in March.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says the 62-year-old actor will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic “Casino,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award.

She'll also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.

Stone's other movies include Albert Brooks' “The Muse,” Jim Jarmusch's “Broken Flowers,” and “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh film eleased in 2019.