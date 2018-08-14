Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson visit ailing Aretha Franklin
In this July 26, 2010 file photo, soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 1:16PM EDT
NEW YORK - Stevie Wonder visited an ailing Aretha Franklin at her home in Detroit on Tuesday.
Franklin's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Franklin's ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited the Queen of Soul, who is seriously ill.
A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told the AP on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.
Franklin cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. The 76-year-old announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at “some select things.”
