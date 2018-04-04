Suit dropped over Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Tupac T-shirts
In this image taken from video, sisters Kendall Jenner, left, and and Kylie Jenner pose at a party for their KENDALL + KYLIE collection in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept 7, 2016. Their fashion collection includes clothing, footwear and handbags. (AP Photo/Ezra Kaplan)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 8:10PM EDT
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit from a photographer who was suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fashion label over T-shirts with the late rapper Tupac Shakur's image on them is being dropped.
A document filed in federal court Wednesday says that both parties are asking a judge to dismiss the suit brought by Michael Miller against the Kendall + Kylie label.
The filing says each side will bear its own attorneys' fees, but gives no details on any financial settlement.
Lawyers for both sides did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Miller alleged the sisters of used his pictures of Shakur without permission. The label said they were obtained from a company licensed to sell them. The brand briefly offered shirts superimposing the sisters' images over famous musicians, but pulled them after complaints.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Aretha Franklin cancels Toronto show on doctor's orders
- Drake scores second 10-week Billboard topper with his song 'God's Plan'
- Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror
- Jay Z cried with joy when mom came out to him as lesbian
- Altar-bound Meghan Markle to leave TV show with a wedding