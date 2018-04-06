Surprise! Baby No. 3 is a girl for Kate Hudson and boyfriend
Actress Kate Hudson participates in a photo call and press conference for the film "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at TIFF Bell Lightbox during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday Sept. 9, 2012 in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 3:06PM EDT
Surprise! Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, popped black question mark balloons to let loose the pink in an Instagram reveal that their baby will be a girl.
Dressed in a long, white gown, Hudson, her two sons and Fujikawa each popped balloons, jumping up and down and cheering when pink confetti and smaller pink balloons descended in the Friday post. Hudson wrote below the short video: "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick!"
She says she's feeling better and beginning to show, but she didn't say when the baby is due. It's her third child and her first with Fujikawa. The two, old friends, began dating a year ago last December.
SURPRISE!!! �� If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way ��
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Stallone surprises fans with visit to iconic 'Rocky' statue
- 'Solo' Star Wars spinoff to debut at Cannes Film Festival
- Cardi B caps breakthrough year with debut album release
- Aretha Franklin cancels Toronto show on doctor's orders
- Drake scores second 10-week Billboard topper with his song 'God's Plan'