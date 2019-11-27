Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set in China
In this August 12, 2013, file photo, actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:40AM EST
HONG KONG - Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.
Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.
The 35-year-old was filming “Chase Me,” a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.
The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”
His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan's capital.
