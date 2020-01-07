Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to be honoured by GLAAD
Taylor Swift arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 3:27PM EST
LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues.
The pop star will receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Mock, who is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose,” will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.
They will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16.
Swift has been outspoken proponent for the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation in a wide variety of areas. Her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down”also featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities and mocked those who were against gay marriage.
Mock, who wrote a book about her life as a transgender woman, is a writer and director for Ryan Murphy's “Pose,” about 1980s ballroom culture with a large LGBTQ cast. She also signed a deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce content for the streaming service.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to be honoured by GLAAD
- Fox adding 'The Masked Dancer' to 'The Masked Singer'; DeGeneres to produce
- Strumbellas postpone Canadian tour as member undergoes medical treatment
- “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood” win Golden Globes
- Hildur Guðnadóttir makes history at Globes, Elton John wins