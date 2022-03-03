The Weeknd donates US$500,000 to launch global hunger fund with UN agency
The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Toronto singer the Weeknd has donated US$500,000 to help launch XO Humanitarian Fund, a new initiative to fight global hunger under the United Nations World Food Programme. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David J. Phillip
David Friend , The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 3, 2022 11:51AM EST
Canadian pop superstar the Weeknd is partnering with the United Nations on a new humanitarian fund to fight the global hunger crisis.
The United Nation's World Food Programme says the Toronto-born "Blinding Lights" singer made an initial donation of US$500,000 to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund.
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also plans to donate US$1 from each ticket sold to his upcoming After Hours 'til Dawn stadium tour to the fund. The UN estimates those efforts could draw another $3.5 million by the end of next year.
The UN agency says the money will support communities facing hunger in countries including Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia, the country where both of Tesfaye's parents lived before they immigrated to Canada.
Hunger crises have intensified around the world as conflict and climate change, compounded by COVID-19 and rising expenses, are "driving millions of people closer to starvation — threatening to increase migration and instability globally."
The UN says more than 44 million people are facing famine, while another 276 million are facing severe hunger.
The food program's U.S. board of directors says it will contribute an additional US$1 million to support efforts in Ethiopia and help launch the XO fund, which is named after the Weeknd's record label.
Tesfaye was selected as one of the food program's global ambassadors last year and organizers say he has donated US$1.8 million in total.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
