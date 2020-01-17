

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Therese Dion , mother of Canadian pop sensation Celine Dion , has died.

The elder Dion , born Marie-Therese Tanguay, died at home surrounded by family.

“Maman Dion ,” as she was commonly known, was 92.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault extended his condolences to the Dion family on Twitter, saying her loss is being felt by the entire province.

In addition to being mother to Celine, the youngest of her 14 children, she was a notable television personality in Quebec with her own cooking show.