Therese 'Maman' Dion, mother of pop star Celine Dion, dead at 92
Celine Dion is pictured with her mother, Therese Dion after she was awarded with France's Legion d'Honneur, during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday, May 22, 2008.(AP Photo/Charles Platiau, Pool)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 17, 2020 1:17PM EST
MONTREAL - Therese Dion, mother of Canadian pop sensation Celine Dion, has died.
The elder Dion, born Marie-Therese Tanguay, died at home surrounded by family.
“Maman Dion,” as she was commonly known, was 92.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault extended his condolences to the Dion family on Twitter, saying her loss is being felt by the entire province.
In addition to being mother to Celine, the youngest of her 14 children, she was a notable television personality in Quebec with her own cooking show.
She also founded the Fondation Maman Dion in 2006 to support the education of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
More Celebrity News
- Therese 'Maman' Dion, mother of pop star Celine Dion, dead at 92
- Weinstein lawyers: 'Circus' atmosphere, juror tweets unfair
- Toronto Fashion Week cancels spring run
- Queen agrees to Harry and Meghan splitting time between UK and Canada
- Queen Elizabeth II goes to church before meeting over Harry and Meghan 'crisis'