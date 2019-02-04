Vegas artist sues Ariana Grande over 'God is a Woman' image
In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande, center, performs "God is a woman" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 10:31PM EST
LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas artist is suing pop music star Ariana Grande, alleging federal copyright infringement over an image of a woman in a candle flame in the pop star's widely-viewed “God is a Woman” music video.
Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond Monday to messages about the lawsuit filed Thursday in Nevada by attorneys for Vladimir Kush and his company Kush Fine Arts Las Vegas.
The document calls the image that appears about a minute into Grande's 2018 music video nearly identical to paintings that Kush painted and copyrighted in 1999 and 2000.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and a court order to remove the video from the internet.
The video has been viewed almost 200 million times on YouTube since it was posted last July.
More Celebrity News
Top Entertainment News
- Toronto production of 'The Father' delayed after star gets flu
- Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account over 21 Savage backlash
- 'Young and the Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52
- Cardi B says she declined Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
- Eric McCormack says his Netflix show 'Travelers' has been cancelled